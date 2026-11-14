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Friday Night Lights: Bishop Manogue wins 5A North, Galena upsets Reno for regional title
By Zack Larsen,12 days ago
On a cold, rainy night in Reno the 5A and 4A North regional champions were crowned. In the 5A, No. 2 seed Bishop Manogue hosts No. 4 seed Spanish Springs. The Miners dominated the reigning 5A state champions beating the Cougars 48-22. It's Manogue's fourth regional championship in five years. They advance to the state title to take on Faith Lutheran next Friday at Allegiant Stadium at either 12:20 p.m. or 3:40 p.m.
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