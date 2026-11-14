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Bowl for Ronnie: Tool, Alice In Chains and Jack Black Light Up a Sold-Out Night for the Dio Cancer Fund
12 days ago
Bowl for Ronnie did it again. The annual celebrity bowling party for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund sold out PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City on Thursday night (November 12), and CelebnMusic247 photographer Chris Brody was on the lanes and the red carpet to shoot the whole thing — a room full of rock royalty throwing strikes for the man whose voice still towers over all of it.
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