undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tom Petty Origins 1971–1978 Digs Into the Vault for the 50th
10 days ago
Fifty years after a kid from Gainesville showed up in Los Angeles with a band, a sneer and a stack of songs nobody could ignore, the Tom Petty Estate has opened the vault all the way. Tom Petty Origins 1971–1978, released November 6 through UMe, is the deepest archival dig the Heartbreakers camp has ever attempted: 51 tracks tracing Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers from a 1971 session at Miami’s Criteria Studios through Tulsa to the brink of superstardom, built to mark the band’s 50th anniversary. For those of us who have worn out every official release and a few unofficial ones, this is the one we have been waiting on.