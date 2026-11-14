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It Is Time for Collaboration, Not Fragmentation: Why Colorectal Cancer Screening Must Become a Shared Priority in Kenya
12 days ago
KENCO and the OncoDaily Kenya Hub were well represented at the Global Colorectal Cancer Congress, held in Nairobi, Kenya, on 5–6 November 2026. The Congress brought together a diverse global community of oncologists, gastroenterologists, surgeons, researchers, public health professionals, policymakers, patient advocates, cancer organizations, and people with lived experience to discuss colorectal cancer prevention, screening, early diagnosis, treatment, research, and survivorship.