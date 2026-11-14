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O:JA&L FREE PRESSES|HAL: Heuristic Analysis Library|Companion Reading Lists||THE DHARMA OF CLOSE ATTENTION|An Annotated Reading List|for Exploring Masterful Tanka
By Jeff Streeby,12 days ago
An Annotated Reading List for Exploring Masterful Tanka. Click on the title to download the free PDF pamphlet. This curated list offers models for studying the Level 4 descriptors in the TANKA ANALYTICAL RUBRIC—not an official canon or a claim that every poem must receive Level 4 in every category. The craft comments below are interpretive readings. Contest recognition is supporting context, not proof of universal excellence.