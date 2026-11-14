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Ashland City Council to review 14 housing proposals at study session Monday
12 days ago
City advisory committees and Planning Commission support efforts to expand housing and affordable options, but raise concerns about neighborhood character, development costs, recreational vehicles and unintended consequences. The Ashland City Council will hold a study session Monday, Nov. 16, to review 14 proposed housing-code amendments intended to encourage more housing,...
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