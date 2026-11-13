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Depth, defense power Tri-Valley volleyball to 2A state title game with win over Richmond-Burton
10 days ago
NORMAL — Two major strengths of Tri-Valley volleyball this season has been its top-to-bottom depth as a team and its defense. Those helped the Vikings reach their first state berth in program history and have the opportunity to win a Class 2A state title after a 25-17, 20-25, 25-19 win over Richmond-Burton in front of a throng of blue at CEFCU Arena in Normal on Friday.