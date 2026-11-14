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Photos: Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling sweeps Bellarmine Knights 44-0 in season-opener
By Reece Schrader,12 days ago
The Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling team defeated the Bellarmine Knights, 44-0, in their season-opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The dual commenced at 125 pounds with Iowa’s No. 18 Leo DeLuca making his anticipated Hawkeye debut. DeLuca defeated Bellarmine’s Joe Calvin by technical fall, 15-0. “I would say the game plan was to just get out there and score points,” said DeLuca. DeLuca was unable to wrestle his true freshman season due to injury. “Running through that tunnel, that’s a feeling that I haven’t felt in probably years at this point so I am super grateful.”