undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Community Meeting Set for November 21 to Discuss Plan to Rescue Forest Meadows Golf Course
By admin,12 days ago
Murphys, CA…Public invited to learn about proposed local ownership model and restoration of original Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design. Residents of the Forest Meadows community and the greater Murphys area are invited to a community meeting on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss a proposed plan to return the mothballed Forest Meadows Golf Course to community ownership and restore it to its original full 18-hole configuration.
1