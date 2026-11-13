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7 Books to Look Forward to in Spring
By PublicityTeam,4 days ago
Though the frosty days of winter have barely descended in Chicago, in the publishing world, we already have our minds on spring. We’re excited to share a little preview of seven books (among so many!) to look forward to in the Spring 2027 publishing season. All these titles are available for preorder now. Use the code UCPNEW at checkout on our site to save 30% when you order directly from us.