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Free Heroes and Cross-Platform Progress: Warhammer Survivors Will Get Updates Through Mid-2027
By Aleksandr Manin,12 days ago
Auroch Digital shared how it plans to develop Warhammer Survivors, a Vampire Survivors-style roguelite set in the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar universes, made by the studio together with poncle, the creators of the original. The game launched on November 10 simultaneously on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, iOS and Android, and Game Pass subscribers got it on day one. Three days later, the developers published a roadmap: through mid-2027, the game will receive several free updates and one major expansion.