undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vybz Kartel Surpasses 7 Billion Career Streams Ahead of New Album ‘The Sun’
By DancehallMag Team,7 days ago
More than half of Vybz Kartel’s recent streams came from listeners who don’t pay for a subscription. According to updated Luminate data obtained by Kaboom Magazine, 588.6 million of the 1.06 billion streams he logged in the latest reporting period were ad supported. That’s about 55 percent, with 479.5 million premium streams making up the other 45.