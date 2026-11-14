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Hands-On: Nubeo Tranquility Automatic Star Trek 60th Anniversary Watch Is A Bold Tribute To The Final Frontier
By Sean Lorentzen,12 days ago
There are few franchises that have the kind of cultural impact and staying power that “Star Trek” has, but while many of its contemporaries have had legions of themed timepiece offerings, Trek’s forays into the world of watches have been comparatively limited. Nubeo has been at the center of the franchise’s efforts in watchmaking for several years, and as “Star Trek” celebrates 60 years, Nubeo has commemorated the anniversary with the wildest, most stylized Trek watch yet. With a massive, high-impact presentation and a design packed with nods to the original ‘60s series, the new Nubeo Tranquility Automatic Star Trek 60th Anniversary Limited Edition boldly goes into new visual territory for the franchise.