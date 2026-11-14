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Internet Misconstrues Utah Mom’s Disability Take Sparking Fiery Debate Online: ‘They are just as entitled to the spots as you are’
By Brady Klinger-Meyers,12 days ago
A mother in Utah is catching flak online after she shared a seemingly reasonable take on disability placards. TikToker Heypaigeflamm took to social media to express an issue she was facing whenever she picked up her daughter at school: The lack of a disability parking space. In Paige’s TikTok video,...
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