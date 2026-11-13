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Viewpoints: AI adopters show why it’s here to stay — but smart people are too
By Tom Still,9 days ago
The companies, people and issues shaping business in Madison and the Capital Region. Artificial intelligence is smoothly fluent even when it’s wrong. It’s not always endearing to software code writers who see their work as part “art form” and part science. It can challenge habitually shy engineers to work with others. It helps people produce polished work much faster, but that same efficiency gain can trigger a form of self-doubt known as “AI imposter syndrome.”