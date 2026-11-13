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Wisconsin Democrats making plans to legalize marijuana
By Joe Vanden Plas,8 days ago
The companies, people and issues shaping business in Madison and the Capital Region. With the “trifecta” of state government nearly theirs, Democratic legislative leaders plan to fully legalize marijuana next year — both medicinal and recreational — but they are still trying to figure out how that plan will be executed, according to a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.