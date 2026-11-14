undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fire Country Season 5, Episode 6 Review: “Church and State” Brings Data Centers to Edgewater
12 days ago
Fire Country Season 5, Episode 6 “Church and State” is an hour that tells us the reasons why ex-baseball player Mason Ellis (Jay Hayden) came back to Edgewater. Spoiler alert: none of them are good, and now we’re stressed out. He didn’t come to drink beers with old friends Bode and Jake. Or to reconnect with his community after years of being away.