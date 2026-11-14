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Dana Point Soroptimist 8th Annual Craft Fair Saturday November 14 2026
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
This article was originally posted on https://calbizjournal.com. Dana Point Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay 8th Annual Craft Fair Saturday November 14 2026. Dana Point Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay Craft Fair is at the Dana Point Community Center at 10:00am to 3:00pm. Get a head start on your Holiday Shopping!