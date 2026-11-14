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San Clemente Outlets Holidays Tree Lighting Celebration Guide Saturday November 14 2026
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
This article was originally posted on https://calbizjournal.com. San Clemente Outlets Holidays Tree Lighting Celebration Guide Saturday November 14 2026. San Clemente Outlets Holidays Tree Lighting is a Free Family Friendly Holiday Event. The Outlets at San Clemente Annual Tree Lighting Celebration is at 5:00pm. Host Josh Randall. Orange County School...