undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Valley author’s book helps teens confront bullying
By Ahwatukee Foothills News Staff,12 days ago
Michelle Arana remembers being bullied while attending school in Ahwatukee more than 20 years ago. Now living in Queen Creek, the longtime author also remembers watching classmates endure similar treatment. Now, after researching and writing a book intended to help teenagers confront bullying, the author has reached a troubling conclusion:...