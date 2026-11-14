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Colorado’s Own D-Trait Breaks Into the iTunes Top 20, Reaching No. 16 on the R&B/Soul Chart
12 days ago
Independent Colorado Artist Celebrates Major Chart Achievement With “Room Key (Beep)", Featured on His Arrival EP. Colorado, USA — November 13, 2026 — Colorado recording artist D-Trait has reached an exciting career milestone as his single “Room Key (Beep)” secured the No. 16 position on the iTunes R&B/Soul Songs Chart, with the ranking also appearing on music chart-tracking website PopVortex.