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Orange County Fairgrounds Veterans Day Celebration Saturday November 14 2026
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
This article was originally posted on https://calbizjournal.com. Orange County Fairgrounds Veterans Day Celebration Saturday November 14 2026. Free Family Friendly Event at 12:00pm-3:00pm at OC Fair and Event Center Heroes Hall Museum. Honoring all who served, with special recognition for Vietnam veterans. Explore the new exhibit “Courageous Companions: Animals in...