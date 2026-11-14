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Saudi Charity Celebrates Serving More Than 300 Million Pilgrims to Holy Sites Over 18 Years
12 days ago
Hadiyah and the King Abdulaziz Endowment sign MOU at Jeddah’s Hajj Expo. Mecca, Saudi Arabia - November 13, 2026 - Hadiyah Charity celebrated reaching its 300 millionth beneficiary, marking an 18-year journey serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites. Its comprehensive programmes address their needs in Makkah, Madinah and at various stages of their pilgrimage journeys.