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SJU Competes Saturday in Iowa
By Ryan Klinkner, SJU Director of Athletic Communications,10 days ago
Saint John's wrestling travels south to compete at the NAIA Grand View Open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. – Live Results. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's split a pair of duals to start its 2026-27 season last Friday night (Nov. 6) in Sexton Arena. Division II MSU-Moorhead tallied eight bonus-point wins to hand SJU a 45-0 loss in the season opener, but the Johnnies bounced back with a 42-13 win over Saskatchewan in the nightcap.
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