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Cougars struggle to establish rhythm offensively in 55-44 loss to Pratt Institute Thursday evening
8 days ago
The Medgar Evers College Cougars women's basketball team suffered a 55-44 defeat against the Pratt Institute Cannoneers on Thursday evening at the Pratt ARC. Despite a late push that saw the Cougars trim a double-digit deficit to six points, Medgar Evers was unable to complete the comeback, falling to 0-3 on the 2026-27 campaign.