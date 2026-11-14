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Kings Reportedly Open to Trading Almost Entire Roster Except Rookie Phenom Darius Acuff Jr.
By Mervin LR,12 days ago
Although many people braced for it, this season has already been unfortunate for the Sacramento Kings. They are currently second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 1-10 record. The poor start has sparked speculation about which players could become trade candidates if the franchise fails to turn things around. The...