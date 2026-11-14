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Draymond Green Shoves Victor Wembanyama In The Back; ‘Unnecessary’ Flagrant Foul Faces Criticism
By Chaitanya Dadhwal,12 days ago
The Warriors' frustrations seemingly boiled over tonight in the second quarter as Draymond Green pushed Victor Wembanyama in the back on a questionable play while tracking back on defense. The veteran was instantly assessed a flagrant foul one for unnecessarily pushing the Spurs' big man. This sequence came soon after...