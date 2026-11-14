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Weekend Weather Report November 14th, 2026
By Brandon Cheeseman,13 days ago
Overview: Milwaukee’s Weekend Weather Report November 14th, 2026, bids the clouds farewell as we reach into the mid-50s by Thursday, but some rainy weather looms beyond. Today: As some light fog clears, the sunrise meets Milwaukee at a chilly 27 degrees. Starting off brisk, winds of 10 mph calm throughout the day. This is because a high-pressure system moves eastward over us. Gusts do not reach 20 mph. Comparable to yesterday, temperatures warm to 38 by mid-morning and peak at 45 in the early afternoon under clear skies. Clouds enter from the northwest after 1 p.m., filling the majority of the sky with gray until nightfall.