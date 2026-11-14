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Yaxel Lendeborg Confesses Victor Wembanyama Threw Him Off In Warriors’ Defeat: ‘We Were All Scared’
By Chaitanya Dadhwal,12 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg and the Golden State Warriors struggled to find their bearings in their first game since Stephen Curry got injured, getting blown out by 38 points in a humiliating 85-123 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Lendeborg, who made overconfident remarks about having a strategy to...