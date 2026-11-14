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Volleyball's Season Comes to an End in SCAC Quarterfinals
12 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas – The LeTourneau volleyball team's season came to an end in the SCAC Tournament quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Colorado College 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22). The contest marked the final match for seniors Nora Lockhart, Maddy Hirneise, and Kylee Marksberry. Lockhart finishes her career with 311 career blocks, placing her second in program history, while Hirneise's 1,029 career blocks rank her tenth. Marksberry finishes her career with 319 kills.