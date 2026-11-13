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Progressive Democrats pull off unlikely wins in Tampa Bay area
By WSLR News,8 days ago
Exurban Hillsborough County voters elect first Democratic Socialist ever to the Florida Legislature. Host: The blue wave that rocked Congress and ended the superminority status for Democrats in Tallahassee may have skipped Sarasota and Manatee. But just north of the Manatee County line, three progressive Democrats won, turning one of them into the first Democratic Socialist ever in the state legislature. WSLR News reporter Noah Bookstein has highlights from the two campaigns that ousted Republican incumbents.
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