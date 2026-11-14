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Cure for Paranoia: Music & Healing
11 days ago
In 2026, Cure for Paranoia was awarded a Tiny Desk performance after winning first place among 6,000 entries in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The hip-hop collective took this spot with the song “No Brainer”, a fun rap that combines a fun mantra anthem of the left-right brain anecdote and a deep discussion of America’s issues with race and the feeling that perhaps America is too far gone. However, this is nothing new for Cure for Paranoia–the topics or entering into the NPR Contest–as they continually speak of resilience and mental health.