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DAIYONDO: The band bringing Tokyo to San Marcos
11 days ago
On April 3rd, Daiyondo debuted on their personal Instagram. Sharing their passion for Japanese music and culture, the cover band goes out to play city pop, J-rock, top anime and game soundtracks. Occasionally, you can see the band busking on the square or in restaurants around San Marcos. The band consists of 6 members: their rhythm guitarist, Harlan; the drummer, Marco; the vocalist and saxophonist, Amelia; the bass guitarist, Tyler; and the Lead Guitarist, Felix. I also learned of keyboardist Ella during the band interview.
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