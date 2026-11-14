undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Austin Indie Music Scene is Alive and Well
12 days ago
On October 2nd, I had the absolute privilege of going to Audrey Price’s show at Mohawk Austin. Before seeing her live, I was quite impressed with Price’s songs on streaming services, but her music is so much better live. Audrey Price’s stage presence is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. She pulls you in and makes the audience a part of whatever song she’s performing. She’s the Lucy Gray Baird of modern-day indie folk.
1