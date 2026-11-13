undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keisha Lance Bottoms is Georgia’s Governor Elect
By Kate Feiffer,11 days ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was one of seven Democratic candidates running for Governor of Georgia last April when I first wrote to her. Ann Smith, the CEO of Featherstone Center for the Arts and a woman with a vast archive of personal knowledge about Vineyard-connected creatives, had told me that Bottoms spends time on the Island. Bottoms’ memoir, “The Rough Side of the Mountain,” was about to be published. I emailed her publisher (Mariner Books) and asked if Bottoms would be interested in joining us at Islanders Write in July to talk about her writing process. The answer was yes.