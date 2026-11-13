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GTA 6 Reveals First Trailer for In-Game Animated Show ‘Macca & Friends’
By Alexandria Lopez,11 days ago
Throughout GTA 6's marketing, Rockstar has hinted at the existence of the show Macca & Friends. Now, they've confirmed we'll actually get to watch it. Macca has appeared in several official GTA 6 marketing efforts. If you bought the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6, you'll get in-game apparel featuring the show's main character. If you check out Rockstar's official merchandise store, there are items centered on Macca. Now, we've gotten our first look at the fictional animated TV show.