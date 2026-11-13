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U.S. looks to expand use of canoe-sized drones to deter migrant crossings
By REUTERSNo Comments,10 days ago
The U.S. Department of War may expand its use of autonomous surveillance boats on the Rio Grande and in the Gulf of America after the canoe-sized vessels helped authorities deter illegal border crossings and narcotics trafficking during a pilot program that began in January, a U.S. official said. The unmanned surface vessels, built by San Diego, California-based startup Seasats, patrol the water for long periods without crews and are part of a growing push by the military and law enforcement agencies to use relatively inexpensive, autonomous systems for surveillance and security.