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Xbox Confirms Wolfenstein 3 Is in Production at MachineGames
By Alexandria Lopez,8 days ago
The last Wolfenstein game was released way back in 2019, but we're getting a new one soon. The Wolfenstein franchise is set in an alternate version of World War 2. It tells the story of U.S. Army captain William “B.J.” Blazkowicz as he fights against Nazis. The franchise has spanned more than a dozen games, but the latest installment was released nearly six years ago.
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