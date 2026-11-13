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Recap: Portsmouth Board Hears Floating Solar Plan, Delays Stormwater Rules
By Adriana Vossari,9 days ago
Newport's water utility and its solar partners want to float solar panels on Sisson Pond and a second reservoir in Portsmouth. They said the shade could reduce algae, warming and evaporation. Board members raised questions about views, noise and where the power would go. No vote was taken, and town staff said the approval path is still undecided. Separately, Portsmouth has no post-construction stormwater ordinance; a draft returns December 10 with possible changes. A self-storage hearing on West Main Road was also moved to that date.