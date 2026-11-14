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Recap: Coventry School Board OKs Iceland Trip, Adopts Five-Year Budget Outlook
By Adriana Vossari,11 days ago
Coventry High School students in honors biology, oceanography and aquatic biology can apply for an April 2028 Iceland trip that the teacher organizing it said costs families about $274 a month, with no cost to the district. The draft five-year projection shows the schools putting $2,690,000 toward their accumulated deficit in fiscal 2026 and reaching a positive balance by June 2029. A new well at Western Coventry Elementary will be paid for with an EPA grant. A joint town-school meeting with legislators is planned for December 15.
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