undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Recap: Scituate Council Gives Staff Christmas Eve Off, Renews Liquor Licenses
By Adriana Vossari,11 days ago
Non-union, non-management town employees in Scituate will get Christmas Eve off with pay, and the holiday is being added to the human resources manual. As amended, it does not cover the police chief, deputy chief or DPW directors. The council renewed liquor licenses, including the Corner Bistro's after a family representative said they intend to reopen, and tabled the emergency management director's contract until its next meeting.