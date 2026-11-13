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Recap: Middletown Board Backs Affordable Housing Mandate, Forms Apartment Zoning Group
By Adriana Vossari,11 days ago
If the Town Council adopts it, housing projects of 10 or more units in Middletown would have to make at least 20% of them affordable, with developers allowed 1.25 extra market-rate units per affordable unit. Separately, a new subcommittee will study possible changes to where and how multifamily housing can be built, which staff said will require impact analysis and public input first.