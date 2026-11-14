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Recap: North Smithfield Backs 20-Acre Land Gift, Adopts Subdivision Rules
By Adriana Vossari,11 days ago
A 20.11-acre parcel off Chelsea Drive, already restricted from residential development, could become town-owned open space if the Town Council approves the transfer, which the town administrator said the council would take up Monday night. The board also adopted new subdivision rules: minor subdivisions now cover up to 9 lots, minor projects skip a step, and mandatory public hearings are no longer required for them.