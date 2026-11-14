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Stewart Copeland: Have I Said Too Much? At Bethel Woods
11 days ago
Stewart Copeland, the drummer who founded The Police, brings “Have I Said Too Much? The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures” to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Billed as his first American spoken-word tour, the evening finds the Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer talking about his years in the band and his work scoring films, video games, and operas. Expect conversation, photos, videos, and a Q&A with the audience.