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Protect your business this holiday season!
8 days ago
The holiday season can bring more than celebrations. It can also create increased theft risks for roofing businesses, especially when offices, shops and valuable equipment are left unattended during holiday closures. Don't Let the Grinch Steal Christmas: Holiday Theft and What Your Insurance May Cover from Integrity Insurance & Bonding explores simple ways business owners can help protect their property while understanding how commercial insurance may respond when theft or damage occurs..