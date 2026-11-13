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Sixth-Seeded Women's Soccer Defeats Third-Seed Fairmont State 1-0 in NCAA Tournament Opener
10 days ago
KUTZTOWN, Pa.- Adriana Ryder (Hamilton, N.J./Steinert) scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute to guide the sixth-seeded West Chester University women's soccer team (14-2-3) to a 1-0 victory over third-seeded Fairmont State (16-3-3) on Friday afternoon at Kutztown. "I'm so excited for this win," started head coach Betty Ann...
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