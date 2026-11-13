undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
United States Pony Clubs Reinforces Commitment to Rider Safety with Updates to Helmet Standards Starting in 2028
9 days ago
Official Press Release of The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. November 13, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) continues its decades-long leadership in equestrian safety by updating its helmet safety requirements to identify which helmet certifications will be accepted after January 1, 2028, for any mounted participant (except vaulters) at an official USPC event. Participants include members, instructors, volunteers, and nonmembers. These changes reaffirm the organization’s commitment to requiring properly fitted, securely fastened helmets that meet the most current recognized international safety standards at Pony Club activities.