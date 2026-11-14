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Cruise Ship Sinks After Collision With Tanker in New Orleans, Photos and Video Show
By Editorial Team,12 days ago
A tanker struck a docked river cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, causing the vessel to capsize and partially sink. The American Cruise Lines ship, the American Heritage, was hit by the tanker Atlantic Asphalt. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said the tanker lost control and collided with the cruise ship, sending it over onto its side. Some passengers fell into the water, and first responders pulled them out.