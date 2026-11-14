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The Top Movies Playing in Theaters on the Weekend of November 13
By Scott Jentsch,12 days ago
Johnny Depp headlines the list of new movies out this weekend, and Ebenezer is expected to be the top-performing movie for the weekend. Joining the adaptation of a familiar Christmas tale are the action movies How to Rob a Bank and Ghost Soldier and the horror movie, Victorian Psycho. They provide a wide array of choices when combined with the major returning movies that should be found in most movie theaters near you.