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We Asked 3 AIs: Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market Over After a $13K Drop in 10 Days? Here’s What Worried Us
By Jordan Lyanchev,12 days ago
ChatGPT and Grok shared completely different opinions on whether this is a normal correction within a broader bull market or the bears are back in complete control. We have said it before, and we will say it again – the cryptocurrency landscape can change very, very quickly. About ten days ago, BTC staged a rather surprising surge to over $81,000. A month and a bit prior, it challenged $87,000 on several occasions.